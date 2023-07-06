Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

MO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,396. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

