Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 3,160,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,928,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

