Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.30. 1,046,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

