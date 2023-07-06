Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $4.15 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $4.15 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:HRTG opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.45. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.82 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

