Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $4.15 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $4.15 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:HRTG opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
