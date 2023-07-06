Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

