Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 538 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

