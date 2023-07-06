Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 304 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.81 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.