Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

