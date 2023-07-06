Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

