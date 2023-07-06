Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG opened at $26.08 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

