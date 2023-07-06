Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

