Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $251.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

