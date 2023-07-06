GXChain (GXC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. GXChain has a market cap of $20.74 million and $1,089.19 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001967 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002618 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.