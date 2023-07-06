Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.15 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $305.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

