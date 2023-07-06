Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,832.84 or 0.09314909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $597,450.67 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
