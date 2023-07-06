good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Up 13%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Free Report)’s share price rose 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 393,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 129,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDNP. Pi Financial downgraded good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.