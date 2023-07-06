Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.20 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $22.20 million and $1.25 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,607,961 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.