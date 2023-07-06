Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 3%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

