Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 3%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.
Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Valley Bancshares
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.