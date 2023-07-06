Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.
GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $42.97.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
