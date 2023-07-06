GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and $12,440.56 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94322218 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,460.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

