Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Gentherm stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

