Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 2.6% Higher

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 146,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Gatekeeper Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.