FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.99 and last traded at $52.25. 110,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 83,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $3,301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

