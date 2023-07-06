FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.81) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 159.20 ($2.02).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 144.70 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,813. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.10 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,447.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,440,894.92). Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.