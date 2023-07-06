First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.88

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $27.19. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 152,035 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,500,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,721,000 after buying an additional 605,251 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,278 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,884,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after purchasing an additional 131,635 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

