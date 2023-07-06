First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLN remained flat at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $20.06.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.