First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLN remained flat at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.