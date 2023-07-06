First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.36

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as low as $14.69. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 68,335 shares traded.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

The firm has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,640 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

