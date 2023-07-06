First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.29.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

