Financial Contrast: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) vs. Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Bosideng International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $138.06 million 0.33 $7.92 million $0.19 19.42 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.55

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Bosideng International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 1.75% 3.45% 2.73% Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Bosideng International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Bosideng International

(Free Report)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.