Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $295.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $756.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.