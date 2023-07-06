Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 28,620 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

