Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FIS opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

