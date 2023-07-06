Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,159.38 ($14.71).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,500 ($19.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 0.1 %

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,226 ($15.56) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($10.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.90). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5,756.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,352.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,206.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

