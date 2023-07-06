Fei USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $446,415.33 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $446,415.33 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.80 or 1.00062346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,823,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,565,046 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,823,763.19366397 with 34,565,045.79389148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97770379 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $398,501.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

