FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 96 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.44. 1,248,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,826. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $423.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

