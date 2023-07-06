FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
