FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.17. 911,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,552. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $371.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.