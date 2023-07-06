Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

CAHPF opened at $2.31 on Monday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

