EthereumFair Price Hits $0.11 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $819,308.43 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.10751999 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $797,272.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

