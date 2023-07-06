ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Down 25.5% in June

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 255,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $100.70. 97,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.