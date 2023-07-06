Ergo Price Reaches $1.24 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $88.43 million and $280,573.35 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,492.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00339292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.62 or 0.00903889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00551275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00063122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00139247 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,146,434 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

