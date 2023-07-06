Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

EPSN stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Epsilon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.