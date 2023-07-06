Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Envestnet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

ENV opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 49.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

