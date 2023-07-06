Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $127,824.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,029,301 coins and its circulating supply is 66,030,226 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

