Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.14

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.14 and traded as low as C$49.10. Enbridge shares last traded at C$49.23, with a volume of 806,092 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Free Report ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.83 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.9482339 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

