Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $33.94 or 0.00112293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $870.92 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008892 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Elrond
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,668,084 coins and its circulating supply is 25,662,932 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
