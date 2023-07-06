Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Down 3.1%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Edenred Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
