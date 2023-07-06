Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Down 3.1%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMYFree Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Edenred Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

