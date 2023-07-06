Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Down 3.1%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Edenred Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Edenred Increases Dividend

Edenred Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

