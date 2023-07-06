Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECL. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.76. 1,725,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

