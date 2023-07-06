easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 570

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESYJY. Barclays raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 635 ($8.06) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 545 ($6.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.57.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of ESYJY opened at $6.33 on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.