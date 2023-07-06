Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.76 on Monday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

