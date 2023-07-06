Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

